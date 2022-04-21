(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite-based internet service has landed its first aviation customer in a deal with startup JSX, which plans to offer the SpaceX unit’s wi-fi to passengers in its first deal with an airline.

JSX, a Dallas-based startup that caters to upscale travelers, said Thursday it will equip its fleet of Embraer SA 145 jets with Space Exploration Technologies Corp.’s new high-speed satellite service from Starlink, and offer it for no additional charge. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Read more: SpaceX’s Starlink Is Testing Internet Service for Aircraft

The first flights are expected later in 2022, although the two private companies are working to certify, test and outfit the jets, JSX said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.