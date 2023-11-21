(Bloomberg) -- SpaceX’s second test flight of its massive deep-space Starship rocket spread significantly less debris around the surrounding area than the vehicle’s first flight in April, though the crowds who flocked to the launch site had their own impact on the nearby terrain.

The US Fish and Wildlife Service conducted an assessment of the Boca Chica, Texas, area after Starship’s launch, which took place from SpaceX’s Starbase launch facility in South Texas on Nov. 18. The flight achieved significantly more milestones than the first launch, including keeping the area much cleaner.

“Some small pieces of debris were observed but are easily removable,” a representative for FWS said in a statement.

“The main impact noticed by staff was to the tidal flats, which occurred when the public entered the area for several hours to watch the launch,” the representative added. “Foot traffic, chairs and off-leash dogs can impact this sensitive habitat.”

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request to comment.

The wildlife agency’s assessment is significant for SpaceX, which received criticism over the amount of debris it spread on nearby land during the first Starship launch in April. The Federal Aviation Administration oversaw a mishap investigation into the last launch and required a number of site changes before granting approval for the latest flight.

SpaceX’s Starbase launch facility is located next to a wildlife refuge that includes tidal flats. FWS said that it will work with SpaceX to educate the public on preserving the flats, as well as potentially coming up with alternative viewing locations for the public to watch the next launch.

After Starship’s first test flight spread chunks of debris and pulverized concrete over hundreds of acres of nearby landscape, SpaceX opted to add massive steel plates underneath Starship’s launch mount that gushed large amounts of water upward. Known as a water deluge system, the apparatus is designed to absorb and mitigate the intense forces and heat created by Starship’s Raptor engines at takeoff.

SpaceX seemed pleased with how the deluge system worked for the second test flight. CEO Elon Musk posted on his X social media site that the launchpad was in “great condition” and that the deluge system required “no refurbishment” ahead of the next launch attempt.

