(Bloomberg) -- A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying four private astronauts lifted off at 11:17 a.m. Eastern time from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. This marks the first private mission to the International Space Station sanctioned by NASA and brings the U.S. space agency one step closer to commercializing low earth orbit.

“It’s a new era for NASA,” Bill Nelson, the agency’s administrator, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Friday.

The launch is SpaceX’s sixth human spaceflight in less than two years and fifth to the space station, from which it ferries astronauts for NASA’s commercial crew program. The company is scheduled to launch NASA’s next astronaut rotation, Crew-4, to the ISS on April 21.

The trip is the first by Axiom Space Inc., a Houston-based startup that plans to assemble a private space station starting in 2024. Until then the company is sponsoring several private journeys to the ISS, charging about $55 million per passenger, cofounder Kam Ghaffarian said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Thursday. The company is currently selling seats for its next three missions.

It’s the third flight for Crew Dragon Endeavour and fifth for this Falcon 9 first-stage booster, which also flew the private Inspiration4 mission in September with billionaire tech entrepreneur Jared Isaacman and three others.

The Axiom Ax-1 mission is commanded by Michael López-Alegría, a former Navy pilot and NASA astronaut who flew aboard four previous spaceflights between 1995 and 2007, including a seven-month rotation aboard the space station. He left NASA in 2012 and is now Axiom’s vice president of business development.

Joining him for the flight:

--Larry Connor, of Dayton, Ohio, founder of the real estate investment firm Connor Group. Last year, Connor made several dives as deep as 26,000 feet in the Mariana Trench in the western Pacific, the deepest ocean spot on earth. He will serve as pilot.

--Mark Pathy, of Montreal, the chairman and chief executive of Mavrik, an investment firm. He is also chairman of Stingray Group Inc., a digital entertainment company. He will perform duties as a mission specialist.

--Eytan Stibbe, founding director of private equity firm Vital Capital Fund and former pilot in the Israeli Air Force, is also a mission specialist.

The Ax-1 mission will span 10 days, including eight days aboard the ISS. The crew is expected to dock Saturday at 7:45 a.m. and will be greeted with a welcome ceremony following the hatch opening that will begin around 9 a.m.

Nelson said Friday that he doesn’t expect Russia to end cooperation on the space station despite tweets from Dmitry Rogozin, who heads the Russian space agency Roscosmos.

“Even with the terrible things that Vladimir Putin is putting on the Ukrainian people, I expect the professional relationship between astronauts and cosmonauts to continue for the sake of our civilian space program in both countries,” Nelson said.

NASA Associate Administrator for Space Operations, Kathy Lueders, said in an interview on Thursday that ISS remains a peaceful place where the astronauts live and work together, and that she is sure that the Axiom crew "would receive a dinner invitation" from the three cosmonauts on board to visit the Russian side of the space station.

