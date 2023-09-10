(Bloomberg) -- SpaceX is set to open an office in Dublin in what would mark the first physical presence of the Elon Musk-founded space company in Europe, the Sunday Times reported.

The move comes as the US technology business looks to expand sales of its Starlink satellite broadband service across the region, the newspaper said.

The Sunday Times, citing a person it didn’t identify, said the decision to open in Ireland followed the global growth of the Starlink service and that the company would be looking to set up a finance team there.

SpaceX didn’t respond to a request for comment from the newspaper.

