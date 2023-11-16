(Bloomberg) -- SpaceX is delaying the long-awaited second launch of its massive Starship rocket by one day to Saturday, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said.

The company needs to replace a part related to one of the rocket’s grid fins, which are used to steer the vehicle through the atmosphere as it comes back to Earth, Musk said in a social media post.

Starship, the largest and most powerful rocket ever built, launches from SpaceX’s so-called Starbase site in Boca Chica, Texas.

The US Federal Aviation Administration granted SpaceX a launch license on Wednesday following months of regulatory reviews after its first attempt on April 20 ended in a mid-air explosion.

