(Bloomberg) -- SpaceX was already close to offering internet in Ukraine, but Russia’s invasion accelerated the process and it’s now offering its consumer service there, the company’s president said.

“We were close to getting the approvals to offer service but the documents weren’t all signed,” Gwynne Shotwell said Tuesday at the Satellite 2022 conference in Washington. After the conflict began, “they tweeted at my boss and that was permission to provide capability.”

SpaceX activated the Starlink service Feb. 26, which was the same day Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov implored SpaceX founder Elon Musk on Twitter to send Starlink terminals to help provide Internet service after Russia’s invasion two days earlier.

France and Poland are helping to fund Starlink terminal shipments to Ukraine, Shotwell told the New York Times. The company has “thousands” of terminals in Ukraine, a CNBC reporter tweeted, quoting Shotwell.

Beyond its own service, SpaceX is also helping to deploy a rival satellite constellation from OneWeb after that company was forced to end its relationship with Russia’s space agency, losing its access to the Soyuz launch vehicle. OneWeb said Monday its next launch would be on a SpaceX rocket later this year. The company, owned by the UK government, Bharti Airtel and Eutelsat SA, has launched 428 satellites to date, or about two-thirds of its planned constellation.

SpaceX can adjust some launch plans with Starlink, its “internal customer,” to accommodate other launch payloads when needed, said Tom Ochinero, SpaceX’s vice president of commercial sales. He spoke at an earlier panel Tuesday at the same conference.

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. is planning a constellation of tens of thousands of Starlink satellites to provide low-cost internet to remote and underserved areas. The network will also provide connections for governments, aviation and maritime businesses.

