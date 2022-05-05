(Bloomberg) -- SpaceX’s massive new Starship rocket -- designed to land NASA astronauts on the moon and eventually take humans to Mars -- will conduct a test flight from Texas in June or July, President Gwynne Shotwell said Thursday.

SpaceX has been awaiting regulatory approvals for launches from its site at Boca Chica, Texas, including an environmental assessment by the Federal Aviation Administration that has been delayed multiple times since December. Last week, the agency said it’s working to complete that review by the end of this month.

Shotwell, speaking at an engineering conference, didn’t elaborate on how SpaceX established the latest plan. The timing marks another slip in the schedule for a rocket that company leaders have been aiming to launch since 2019. As recently as February, SpaceX founder Elon Musk said Starship could be ready to launch in May.

Human exploration of Mars is “inevitable,” as is nuclear propulsion systems for deep-space travel, Shotwell said in the keynote presentation, sketching out a variety of futuristic technologies necessary to make a 6,500-year journey to a hypothetical, habitable planet near Proxima Centauri.

Whenever Space Exploration Technologies Corp. realizes Musk’s dream of sending people to Mars the company won’t explore the planet by itself, she said. The company lacks certain expertise to help people survive on Mars, meaning it would likely partner with organizations like NASA, both for funds and technologies to achieve its Mars goals.

“We don’t build houses, we don’t build cars -- well, my boss builds cars, I guess,” Shotwell quipped, referring to Tesla Inc. The executive also noted that she won’t be among those who travel to the red planet: “I don’t like camping.”

