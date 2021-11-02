(Bloomberg) -- NASA has delayed the launch of an upcoming SpaceX mission to the International Space Station because of a “minor” medical issue affecting one of the crew.

The launch, first scheduled for Sunday but then delayed until Wednesday because of unsuitable weather, has now been shifted to Saturday at the earliest, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration said on its website.

The issue isn’t a medical emergency or related to Covid-19, the space agency said. The four-person crew will remain in quarantine at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida while preparing for the launch.

The SpaceX Crew-3 flight will carry mission commander Raja Chari, pilot Tom Marshburn, mission specialist Kayla Barron and European Space Agency astronaut Matthias Maurer to the space station for a six-month mission, staying aboard until late April 2022.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.