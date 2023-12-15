(Bloomberg) -- SpaceX’s use of a launchpad neighboring a Texas wildlife refuge for a second Starship rocket test flight is drawing fresh criticism from environmental groups over how the site won approval from the Federal Aviation Administration.

A coalition including the American Bird Conservancy and a Native American tribe that sued the federal regulator after an initial launch in April now say the agency failed to address its concerns and didn’t follow proper procedure before approving a second flight, which took place in November.

In a revised complaint filed Friday, the coalition reiterated its request for a judge to order the FAA to do more thorough environmental reviews and analysis of SpaceX’s launch site, which could delay future licensing for the company.

The FAA declined to comment. SpaceX representatives didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Located at the southern tip of Texas, the site known as Starbase is surrounded by a wildlife refuge that’s home to various endangered or threatened species, including nesting areas for the piping plover.

The April 20 launch scattered a cloud of pulverized concrete more than six miles from the launch pad, along with chunks of steel and other debris across SpaceX’s property and an adjacent state park bordering the Rio Grande Valley and the Gulf of Mexico.

Friday’s amended complaint alleges among other things the FAA shirked its responsibility under the National Environmental Policy Act. The FAA oversaw a mishap investigation, led by SpaceX, after the April launch, which identified corrective actions the company should take to prevent future damage. However, the coalition argues the FAA needed to do additional analysis through NEPA before approving a second launch.

The Nov. 18 launch was far less destructive than the one seven months earlier. The company had modified the site to add a massive steel plate under the rocket’s launch mount that gushes large quantities of water upward during takeoff – what’s known as a deluge water system. When the rocket lifted off, much less debris was spread and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said the launchpad was in “great condition” after the mission.

Still, the coalition argued in its court filing, the FAA failed to do enough to determine that future launches won’t cause significant environmental harm.

“The FAA provided no analysis of the sufficiency of the reformulated launch pad and deluge water system, nor did it consider alternatives to the novel steel plate design that SpaceX implemented, which has never been used at any other launch facility,” according to the filing.

The case is Center for Biological Diversity v. Federal Aviation Administration, 23-1204, US District Court, District of Columbia (Washington).

--With assistance from Dana Hull.

(Updates with details from amended complaint.)

