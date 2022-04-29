(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp. will have to wait longer to learn whether U.S. regulators have approved launches of its massive Starship rocket from a Texas facility.

The Federal Aviation Administration is attempting to complete its environmental assessment of the launch site by May 31, the agency said in an emailed statement Friday. The review was originally scheduled to be completed by the end of 2021, but has now been delayed four times.

The FAA said SpaceX “made multiple changes to its application that require additional FAA analysis.”

The Boca Chica location is where the fully reusable Starship system is assembled, and the rapidly growing facility is key to the company’s plans to use the rocket to take humans to the moon and Mars. SpaceX also hopes to use the launch facility for its other commercial space efforts.

But it’s located near a national wildlife refuge that is home to sea turtles and migratory birds. A coalition of 11 environmental groups signed a public letter in November asking the FAA to scrutinize SpaceX’s proposed expansion in the area.

The FAA has received about 18,000 comments from the public on the environmental impacts and is continuing to review them.

