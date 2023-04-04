(Bloomberg) -- The first test launch of SpaceX’s full Starship rocket system could occur as soon as next week, according to a federal document.

The US Federal Aviation Administration identified April 10 as a possible launch date, with April 11 and 12 as backups, according to an advisory posted on its website Tuesday. The information was contained in the agency’s daily air-traffic operations plan, which includes notices to airlines and others on potential flight delays in the system.

However, the launch hasn’t yet received an official license from the FAA, suggesting the timing is still uncertain. The agency’s Air Traffic Organization, which posted the advisory, has no say in the approval process for commercial space launches.

The FAA said in a statement to Bloomberg that Tuesday’s notice “should not be interpreted as an indicator that a determination to issue a license has been made or is forthcoming. The agency will only make a determination after SpaceX meets all safety and other regulatory requirements.”

SpaceX didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The launch likely won’t occur on April 10, said a person familiar with the approval process who wasn’t authorized to speak about it. It wasn’t immediately clear if April 11 and 12 remain in play.

Starship is SpaceX’s next-generation rocket system, designed to carry cargo and eventually people to deep-space destinations like the moon and Mars. With the upcoming test, the company, formally known as Space Exploration Technologies Corp., plans to send the massive Starship spacecraft around the globe at orbital speeds.

