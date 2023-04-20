SpaceX’s Starship Rocket Lifts Off, Appears to Explode in Sky

(Bloomberg) -- SpaceX’s massive Starship rocket appeared to explode in the sky several minutes after lifting off from its facility in Texas.

The company suggested on a livestream Thursday of the flight that the attempt may still provide valuable information and that simply blasting off could be considered a success.

Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk warned in recent days that the rocket may not successfully reach space.

