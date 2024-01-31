(Bloomberg) -- SpaceX’s unproven Starship rocket has won the contract to launch a commercial space station built in part by Europe’s Airbus SE, in a new deal worth an undisclosed sum announced Wednesday.

The so-called Starlab from partners Airbus and Voyager Space Holdings, Inc. is one of a number of private orbiting space stations being developed as outposts for research and commerce in the coming decade. Built and operated by companies in partnership with NASA, the orbiting labs aim to replace the aging International Space Station due to be retired as soon as 2031.

Starlab, which measures eight meters (26 feet) across, will launch fully assembled on just one flight, showcasing Starship’s status as the largest and most powerful rocket ever built.

NASA awarded Voyager Space $160 million in 2021 through the company’s subsidiary Nanoracks to develop Starlab, part of the US space agency’s efforts to seed development of commercial space stations. Voyager Space brought Airbus onto the project in 2023, finalizing their joint venture in January.

Starship is SpaceX’s next-generation launch vehicle, designed to be fully reusable. It’s central to founder Elon Musk’s goal of carrying people and cargo to the moon and, eventually, Mars. SpaceX also aims to use Starship as a freighter to carry large satellites and even space stations like Starlab to low-Earth orbit.

Those goals remain potentially years away. The first two test launches of Starship, in April and November, ended in midair explosions, though the rocket reached space during its second flight. However, the company has yet to send Starship to orbit. SpaceX said it expects to receive regulatory approval to conduct another test flight of Starship sometime in February.

“We have full confidence that it’s going to be ready to go for Starlab,” Matt Kuta, president of Voyager Space, said in an interview.

Though Starship is still in development, SpaceX has already signed up a number of customers for the vehicle once it’s ready to start commercial operations. Wealthy tourists have purchased rides on the rocket around the moon and NASA has partnered with SpaceX to turn Starship into a lunar lander that can carry astronauts to the lunar surface.

