(Bloomberg) -- SpaceX employees have penned a letter to company executives, denouncing the behavior of Chief Executive Elon Musk in the wake of sexual harassment allegations.

The letter which was shared with over 2,500 employees and reviewed by The Verge, states that employees “across the spectra of gender, ethnicity, seniority, and technical roles” had a role in writing.

The Verge did not report whether the letter had been delivered to SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell or the anticipated timing.

“Elon’s behavior in the public sphere is a frequent source of distraction and embarrassment for us, particularly in recent weeks,” the letter reads, according to The Verge.

“As our CEO and most prominent spokesperson, Elon is seen as the face of SpaceX — every Tweet that Elon sends is a de facto public statement by the company. It is critical to make clear to our teams and to our potential talent pool that his messaging does not reflect our work, our mission, or our values,” the letter added.

The letter’s authors, who have remained anonymous, suggest the company “publicly address and condemn Elon’s harmful Twitter behavior,” and “hold all leadership equally accountable.”

Employees who have access to the letter have been asked to sign publicly or anonymously.

SpaceX representatives did not immediately respond to Bloomberg for comment.

