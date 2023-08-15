(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s SpaceX has submitted its final mishap report to US air-safety regulators detailing the company’s explosive debut test launch of its Starship rocket in April.

The Federal Aviation Administration will review the application, but did not provide a timeline of how long that process might take. The FAA must clear SpaceX before the company can launch Starship again.

“When a final mishap report is approved, it will identify the corrective actions SpaceX must make,” the FAA said in a statement on Tuesday. “Separately, SpaceX must modify its license to incorporate those actions before receiving authorization to launch again.”

SpaceX’s Starship rocket lifted off on its inaugural test launch on April 20 from the company’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas. While the vehicle successfully cleared the launchpad, it suffered multiple engine failures during flight and eventually spun out of control, prompting SpaceX to blow up the rocket.

