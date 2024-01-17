(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s SpaceX is set to launch the first all-European commercial crew to the International Space Station, a landmark mission for a region yearning for a better year of space exploration following a series of setbacks.

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is due to lift off at 4:49 p.m. local time on Thursday from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The launch was originally planned for Wednesday, but was delayed a day to give SpaceX more time to do analysis and checkouts on the rocket and capsule, according to the company.

The Ax-3 mission is operated by Axiom Space Inc., a Houston-based company focused on developing private space stations and human spaceflight. It’s Axiom’s third crewed mission into low-Earth orbit following a second spaceflight in May.

Commanding Thursday’s flight is Michael López-Alegría, who led the Ax-1 mission in 2022, Axiom’s first mission to the ISS. Pilot Walter Villadei from the Italian Air Force and mission specialists Marcus Wandt of Sweden and Alper Gezeravci of Turkey will also participate in the two-week mission.

Thursday’s launch comes as Europe’s space industry has struggled to get off the ground due to delays. The Ariane 6 rocket, which is four years behind schedule, is expected to blast off this summer, while the Vega-C rocket is set to lift off during the fourth quarter after a mission failure at the end of 2022.

“This year will look much better,” Josef Aschbacher, the director general of the European Space Agency, said last week at an annual press briefing.

