(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp. won a NASA contract to develop a system for landing astronauts on the moon, beating out fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin and a unit of Leidos Holdings Inc.

NASA awarded the lander awards on Friday after 10 months of development work. SpaceX’s plan depends on refining its Starship vehicle and Super Heavy rocket, which are also in development, as a fully integrated lunar landing system, Musk said last year. The Starship craft is nearing its fifth test after the previous four suffered mishaps including fires and an explosion.

The lunar-lander contract deepens SpaceX’s increasingly critical relationship with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, which already uses the company’s Falcon 9 rockets and Dragon capsules to ferry astronauts to the International Space Station. The lunar lander is a crucial aspect of NASA’s Artemis program to return astronauts to the moon for the first time since the Apollo missions.

The Washington Post, which reported earlier on the contract, said it was valued at $2.9 billion. Bezos also owns the newspaper.

The Blue Origin team also included Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp. and Draper, an engineering and avionics firm. Dynetics, a unit of Leidos, was the other company that had won a preliminary contract to develop a lander.

The U.S. space agency budgeted $967 million for work by the three teams over 10 months, starting in May 2020. President Donald Trump’s administration tasked NASA with returning astronauts to the moon’s South Pole in 2024, although President Joe Biden may revise that schedule.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.