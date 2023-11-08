(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s SpaceX won a court order blocking the US from moving forward with a complaint that accused it of discriminating against refugees in hiring.

The US Justice Department alleged in an administrative complaint in August that SpaceX flouted the Immigration and Nationality Act for years by often discouraging people granted asylum and refuge status from applying for jobs and refusing or consider them.

A federal judge in Texas on Wednesday halted the Justice Department’s case, after the company called it “factually and legally insupportable.” Musk has argued that SpaceX was barred from hiring foreign nationals because of restrictions placed on sharing of information related to rocket technology.

The Justice Department had been investigating SpaceX’s hiring practices since 2020 after receiving a complaint from a person who claimed he was turned down for a job after revealing during an interview that he wasn’t a US citizen or a lawful permanent resident.

The Justice Department didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Texas case is Space Exploration Technologies Corporation v. Bell, 23-cv-00137, US District Court, of Southern District of Texas (Brownsville).

