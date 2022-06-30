(Bloomberg) -- Once upon a time in a corner of Spain, Charles Bronson and Henry Fonda slugged it out on screen to create a Spaghetti Western classic -- and now the site is up for sale.

The dusty streets and squeaky-doored saloon where the stars did battle to the strains of Ennio Morricone’s fabled soundtrack can be yours for 2.8 million euros ($2.9 million), according to a listing on the website of realtor Grupo Rukasa.

The 85,700 square-meter (922,467 square feet) site near the Andalusian village of Tabernas where the Italian director Sergio Leone filmed his 1968 epic Once Upon a Time in the West still maintains its original features and is “ideal to build an international film studio,” according to the advertisement.

The set of the violent three-hour classic is one of several in Almeria province that Leone -- with the help of stars such as a poncho-clad Clint Eastwood and Italy’s Claudia Cardinale -- used to create the Spaghetti Western genre and a slice of movie-making history.

Spanish film director Pedro Almodovar will shoot a short movie in the desert area near Tabernas over the summer inspired by Leone’s work.

The village of Tabernas is also home to a festival dedicated to the genre, the Almeria Western Film Festival, which is set to hold its 12th edition this fall.

