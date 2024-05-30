(Bloomberg) -- The Spanish parliament on Thursday gave final approval to a controversial amnesty law that will lift the threat of criminal charges against Catalan separatist leaders and hundreds of supporters.

Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is betting that the move will give his struggling coalition a shot in the arm after months of legislative paralysis.

Catalan parties have made the law a key condition of their support for Sanchez who stitched together a majority comprising multiple left-wing and separatist parties to cling to power despite losing elections in July last year. The ratification may help the government to turn the page on a controversial initiative that was opposed by many members of Sanchez’s own party as well as the conservative opposition.

“It is not a good day for democracy in Spain,” opposition leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo said on Thursday on his way into the chamber.

Socialist officials have been hoping that once the law is approved, and once the parties get past European Union elections on June 9, the political situation will calm down and allow the government to start to focus on its policy plans.

But the law will also allow former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont to return to Spain, potentially becoming a focal point for further tensions. Puigdemont fled the country in 2017 to escape arrest after organizing an illegal referendum on independence.

