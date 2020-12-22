(Bloomberg) -- Spain’s foreign ministry summoned Morocco’s ambassador in Madrid to clarify a pledge by its prime minister to stake claims for two Spanish enclaves in north Africa, days after the Trump administration recognized Moroccan sovereignty over the disputed Western Sahara.

“Spain expects that all its partners respect our country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the Spanish foreign ministry said in a statement that announced the summoning of Morocco’s ambassador Karima Benyaich.

Spanish media gave wide play to remarks by Morocco’s Islamist Prime Minister Saad Eddine El Othmani to an Arab television channel in which he said his country is bound to seek dialogue with Spain over the fate of Ceuta and Melilla, which have been under Spanish control for centuries.

El Othmani’s remarks came days after the U.S. recognized Morocco’s sovereignty over the Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez postponed indefinitely an official visit to Morocco that was scheduled to take place earlier this month. Spain is a major business partner of Morocco and the cooperation between the two countries has been key, especially in stemming the flows of irregular migration.

