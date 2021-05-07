(Bloomberg) -- Spain is backing a proposal to waive intellectual property rights for coronavirus vaccines, setting the stage for a tense debate when European Union leaders meet Friday evening to discuss their response to the global pandemic.

“Intellectual property cannot be an obstacle to ending Covid-19 and to ensuring equitable and universal access to vaccines,” the Spanish government said in an informal policy paper circulated Thursday evening. Its view is that consensus must be “urgently found on the proposal for a temporary waiver.”

Spain’s position puts it at odds with the German government, which on Thursday dismissed U.S. President Joe Biden’s call to waive patent protections for the shots. The head of the EU’s executive arm, Ursula von der Leyen, also agreed to discuss Biden’s proposal, with the cacophony highlighting the stakes for a bloc of countries that’s become a global powerhouse in the development and production of vaccines against the virus.

The split among EU members adds to signs of a prolonged debate on the issue at the World Trade Organization, casting doubt on whether waivers can be immediately deployed in the fight against the pandemic that’s ravaging much of the world. While EU leaders will discuss the matter at Friday’s summit in Porto, it’s unlikely that concrete decisions are imminent.

Officials and diplomats in Brussels cautioned that WTO deliberations will take months. Talks will also likely result in partial waivers only, as there’s little chance countries such as Germany and the U.S., whose companies pioneered the development of messenger-RNA technology used in Covid vaccines, will agree to cede intellectual property to competitors such as China.

In any case, most poor countries in the world have neither the capacity nor the expertise to produce such advanced treatments, the officials have said.

A more immediate solution to the problem would be for the U.S., the U.K. and others to follow the EU’s lead and export more vaccines to those who need it, von der Leyen said Thursday. “In the short run, however, we call upon all vaccine producing countries to allow exports and to avoid measures that disrupt supply chains,” she said.

