(Bloomberg) -- Spanish energy minister Teresa Ribera said that yielding to France’s request to reopen a European Union deal on scaling up renewable energy would be a “very dangerous exercise” that could jeopardize the bloc’s future decision-making capabilities.

France is currently pressing the EU’s executive arm and Sweden, which holds the bloc’s rotating presidency, to ensure a greater role for nuclear energy in meeting the bloc’s 2030 climate targets. That’s drawn the ire of a number of countries, including Germany, as well as the European Parliament, which had reached a deal on the rules in March.

“It could be chaos,” Ribera said in an interview in Brussels. “This is horrible in terms of building confidence in the European way of solving problems. So no, we don’t want to open the contents.”

France’s move to secure more assurances on a key pillar of the EU’s green deal comes after Germany tried a similar move to ensure a role for so-called e-fuels in the bloc’s planned combustion engine phase out. The EU is also facing pushback on a number of its other laws, including a plan to restore nature in the region. French President Emmanuel Macron has called for a regulatory pause.

Meanwhile 10 nations, including Germany and the Netherlands, called upon Sweden to conclude the final adoption of the Renewable Energy Directive as soon as possible, according to a letter seen by Bloomberg. Approval requires a qualified majority of member states.

“We would like to underline our support for the agreement reached with the parliament,” it said in the letter. “This is key to swiftly kick off the necessary investments and to create legal certainty and predictability for investors in renewable energy.”

Ribera said she hoped a deal could be reached when energy ministers from the EU’s 27 member states gather in Luxembourg on June 19. Sweden also wants to reach agreement on a reform of the electricity market — something Ribera said may not be possible. Spain is set to take over the EU presidency in July.

“I’m not very optimistic of reaching a common approach on the 19th,” she said. “It needs more discussion.”

