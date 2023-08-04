(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s next blast of heat is set to hit Spain early next week, with temperatures climbing back to 40C (104F) in the southwest of the country by Sunday.

The mercury in the capital Madrid will also return to that level by Wednesday, 5C above the seasonal average and 11.5C above today’s high, according to Maxar Technologies Inc. Catalonia in Spain notched a record temperature last month.

Heat waves have seared the Northern Hemisphere this summer, putting the world on track for its hottest ever month in July, after a record June. Following some relief in the first week of August, the second half of the month is forecast to see parts of the Mediterranean re-test all-time highs.

Read More: South Europe Braces for Next Heat Blitz as Lull Looks Fleeting

Fossil fuel emissions are warming the planet, triggering extreme weather from flooding in India and the US to wildfires in Greece and Canada. That’s straining energy and transport systems and putting the health and livelihoods of millions at risk.

Northern Europe, including France, Germany and the Alps, will remain cooler than the norm over the weekend. Poland has warned that thunderstorms are set unleash torrential rain and winds of 75 kilometers (47 miles) per hour. Italy is bracing for Cyclone Circe, which is set to bring up to 70mm of rain and hail to parts of north and center of the country, as well as Sicily.

Read more: Storms Bring Temporary Relief to Heat Ravaged Parts of Europe

Temperatures in the UK will climb back toward the seasonal average next week, but not before lows of 10.5C are recorded in London over the next few days, according to Maxar.

Meanwhile, Iceland’s latest volcanic eruption has added to the Europe’s unusual weather over the past few weeks, triggering a tornado in addition to spewing out clouds of methane.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.