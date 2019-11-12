(Bloomberg) -- Spain doesn’t have the authority to decide whether jailed Catalan member of the European Parliament Oriol Junqueras Vies can take his seat in the assembly, according to an adviser to the European Union’s top court.

The nation must “refrain from any measure which might obstruct the necessary steps” of the member to take up his duties, Advocate General Maciej Szpunar of the EU Court of Justice said in a non-binding opinion on Tuesday.

Carles Puigdemont, the exiled former President of Catalonia, has criticized the fact that three Catalan members of the European Parliament have not been allowed to take their seats and exercise the mandate given to them by voters. Junqueras was sentenced to 13 years in jail by a court last month, accusing him of sedition and misuse of public funds.

There’s nothing in EU law that makes a member’s start of his or her mandate dependent on them attending the European Parliament’s inaugural session, according to the opinion. Junqueras missed that as he was detained.

“A person whose election to the European Parliament has been officially declared by the relevant authority” of the EU nation in which the election took place, acquires “from that moment, the status of a Member of the Parliament,” Szpunar said.

“The mandate of a European member who has not actually taken up his/her duties for failure to complete all formalities required under national law also starts on the opening of the first session of the newly elected Parliament,” the advocate general said. “From that very moment, the member is therefore covered by Parliamentary immunity, as provided for in the protocol.”

The EU court, which normally rules a few months after an opinion, follows such advice in a majority of cases.

