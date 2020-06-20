(Bloomberg) --

Spain’s total coronavirus cases rose to 245,938 as the government prepares to end the country’s state of emergency, according to Health Ministry data.

In the last 24 hours, 134 new infections were detected, the ministry said in a statement on its website. A total of 36 deaths have been reported in the last seven days and the total now stands at 28,322.

The country’s state of emergency, declared in March to stem the spread of the coronavirus, is due to end tomorrow. In a televised address today, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez thanked Spaniards for their discipline during the crisis, urged continued caution and said the country would build up a strategic reserve of materials and medicines in case a second wave of the virus strikes.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.