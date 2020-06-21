(Bloomberg) --

Spain’s total coronavirus cases rose to 246,272 as the country received its first visitors from the European Union and the U.K. following the lifting of some travel restrictions.

In the last 24 hours, 141 new infections were detected, the Health Ministry said in a statement on its website. A total of 29 deaths have been reported in the last seven days, compared to 36 in Saturday’s seven-day tally, and the total now stands at 28,323.

Visitors from the EU, the Schengen area and the U.K. were able to return to Spain from Sunday after the government ended its state of emergency declared in March to rein in the spread of the pandemic.

