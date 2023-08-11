(Bloomberg) -- Spain’s government nominated Deputy Prime Minister Nadia Calvino to lead the European Investment Bank, throwing the euro area’s fourth-biggest economy into the fray for a series of top EU jobs.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who’s trying to assemble a governing coalition after an inconclusive general election in July, backs Calvino’s candidacy, the Economy Ministry said in a statement. She’ll stay in office until Spain’s six-month European Union presidency ends on Dec. 31, according to the statement.

Calvino, who has been economy minister since 2018, was one of the most visible faces of Sanchez’s electoral campaign. There’s been speculation for weeks that she could leave the government for an international post.

Other candidates to head the EIB include the EU’s competition chief, Margrethe Vestager. Italy, Poland and Sweden have also proposed candidates. EIB President Werner Hoyer, a German, is retiring when his second term ends on Jan. 1.

Read more: EU Horse-Trading Over Top Jobs Begins as Italy Makes EIB Bid

Spain will seek backing for Calvino at an informal meeting of EU finance ministers in Santiago de Compostela on Sept. 15-16, according to the statement.

Calvino, 54, previously served as director general for the EU budget at the European Commission and held senior Economy Ministry positions in Spain.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.