(Bloomberg) -- Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez has the European Union’s support to become the next head of the World Trade Organization, WirtschaftsWoche reported.

U.S. opposition means that former EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom has no chance of landing the WTO’s top post, the German magazine says, citing unidentified officials in Brussels

Diplomats in talks in Geneva have expressed sympathy for an African successor, but were unable to identify a compelling candidate, WiWo says

NOTE: Brazilian Director-General Roberto Azevedo’s decision to step down at the end of August, a year before his term ends, offers an opportunity for the U.S., EU and other nations to reshape the organization

