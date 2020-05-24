2h ago
Spain Foreign Minister Gonzalez Favorite to Lead WTO, WiWo Says
(Bloomberg) -- Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez has the European Union’s support to become the next head of the World Trade Organization, WirtschaftsWoche reported.
- U.S. opposition means that former EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom has no chance of landing the WTO’s top post, the German magazine says, citing unidentified officials in Brussels
- Diplomats in talks in Geneva have expressed sympathy for an African successor, but were unable to identify a compelling candidate, WiWo says
- NOTE: Brazilian Director-General Roberto Azevedo’s decision to step down at the end of August, a year before his term ends, offers an opportunity for the U.S., EU and other nations to reshape the organization
