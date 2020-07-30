(Bloomberg) --

Spain recorded more than 1,100 new coronavirus infections for the second consecutive day, the first time the number has remained above that level for a two-day period since May 1, amid growing concern over fresh outbreaks.

The total number of new daily cases rose by 1,229 to 285,430 Thursday, the biggest one-day increase since April 30, according to health ministry data. Still, the number of deaths recorded in the last seven days was stable at 10. The worst hit regions were Aragon, Madrid and the Basque Country.

The increase highlights concern about fresh surges of infection in Spain, one of the countries worst hit by the pandemic during the first half of the year. While the government claims the pandemic is under control, the steady increase in cases has led the U.K. to order quarantine for all travelers arriving from the country. Other European nations, including France, have also advised against travel to certain regions such as Catalonia.

The warnings on travel have dealt a fresh blow to Spain’s struggling tourism industry, which, under normal conditions, accounts for about 12% of gross domestic product. The sector was betting the summer holiday season would help salvage at least some of the business lost to the disease earlier in the year.

The government of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has sought to downplay the significance of the flare-up in outbreaks. Health officials say the increased number of infections is partly down to more testing and that most cases are occurring among younger people, aged 15 to 29, and within close family circles. The number of deaths and serious cases remains stable and hospitals are functioning normally.

Still, regional governments have started to act. Catalonia in recent days ordered the shutdown of nightbclubs and restricted hours for bars. Madrid this week said the use of masks should be mandatory at all times, an order that was already in place in most regions.

