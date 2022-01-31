(Bloomberg) --

Spanish inflation slowed less than expected in January, highlighting the challenge for policy makers as soaring energy prices weigh on consumers.

Consumer prices rose 6.1% in January from a year earlier, down from a 30-year high of 6.6% in December, but much stronger than the 5.5% reading forecast by economists in a Bloomberg survey.

Spain power prices have been surging since mid-June, having consistently broken new records, driven largely by natural gas prices. This has lead to regulatory changes and tax breaks from the government for consumers.

Energy is set to fan prices across the region at the start of the year, complicating the situation for the European Central Bank, which meets this week. While January inflation for the euro area -- due Wednesday -- is predicted to slow from a record 5% last month, February may reach a new record, according to Bloomberg Economics.

