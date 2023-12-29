(Bloomberg) -- Spanish inflation remained steady at the end of 2023, tempering a likely euro-zone pickup that may embolden policymakers to keep pushing against bets on imminent interest-rate cuts.

Consumer prices rose 3.3% in December from a year earlier, according to data published on Friday in Madrid. That matches both November’s reading and the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

The report offers investors the first glimpse of inflation from a major euro-zone economy in December, a month when European Central Bank officials reckon overall price growth resurged because of higher energy costs a year earlier. Data for the region as a whole will be released next Friday.

Policymakers reckon such numbers will help justify their view that, despite surprisingly weak inflation of 2.4% in November prompting traders to bet on a reduction in borrowing costs as soon as March, it’ll actually still take a while to reach their 2% target.

European bonds held onto earlier gains after the data, while the euro was steady, trading 0.1% higher at about 1.1069 against the dollar. Money markets continued to price around 170 basis points of easing next year.

ECB President Christine Lagarde insisted on Dec. 14 that she and her colleagues “did not discuss rate cuts at all” and warned that they first need to see full data in the coming months on how wages are responding to the consumer-price shock.

“Once we see inflation is clearly converging in a stable manner to our target of 2%, monetary policy might then start to ease,” ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos told Spanish newspaper 20 Minutos last week. “But it’s still too early for that to happen.”

With Germany having subsidized consumers’ energy bills in December 2022, the effect of not repeating that a year later is seen to have pushed up the overall inflation rate for the region.

A similar impact is likely in Spain, where officials have warned for weeks of a pickup in price growth late in 2023 and in the early months of next year as base comparisons change, largely due to energy.

Stripping out such volatile elements, the gauge of underlying pressures fell in December to 3.8%.

Even though inflation may remain elevated in the near term, central banks in Spain, France and Italy all project it will slow to 2% or even lower in 2025.

Germany’s Bundesbank isn’t so optimistic, seeing Europe’s largest economy stuck above the target into 2026, kept higher by wages.

“Unit labor costs are rising, which adds to inflationary pressures,” Guindos said. “We will analyse developments in wage costs and profit margins, as both factors could delay the return of inflation to our 2% target. We are keeping a very close eye on this.”

German and French inflation data will be released next Thursday, followed the next day by numbers from Italy and the region as a whole.

