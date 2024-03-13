(Bloomberg) -- A €600 million ($655 million) deal to acquire a Spanish train manufacturer by a Hungarian company is getting mired in politics as the government in Madrid raises concerns about links to Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s nationalist leadership.

Ganz-Mavag Europe Zrt. plans to buy Talgo SA, whose management said this month it backed the offer and recommended it to shareholders. But Spain is uncomfortable with the firm’s ties with the government in Budapest, according to a person familiar with the thinking in Madrid.

The transaction has laid bare political tension within the European Union, which accuses Orban of fostering a culture of cronyism and corruption and is withholding funding for Hungary. Orban has also been a vocal opponent of the EU’s aid for Ukraine.

For Spain, it’s a question of whether the government decides Talgo is too strategic to relinquish to foreign ownership, something politicians are looking at in detail. While politically sensitive, any decision to block the deal is legally straightforward because of a law passed during the pandemic to protect against takeovers.

Talgo makes rolling stock for high-speed routes as well as regional services. The Spanish company is attractive because it has a large order backlog, experienced workforce and a type of technology that allows its train to move between different types of railways at high speeds.

Politically, it’s rare for an EU member to move against a company from another member. But it showcases the differences between Orban and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, whose office has the final say on whether the takeover goes through. Orban is an ally of Santiago Abascal, leader of the far-right Vox party and one of Sanchez’s staunchest critics.

Ganz-Mavag’s owner is a private equity fund managed by Hungarian oil company Mol Nyrt., whose leadership is allied with Orban. A state-owned investment vehicle, Corvinus International Investment Plc, has a minority stake.

The company says it plans to help Talgo meet its orders and expand, while maintaining its headquarters in Spain. Part of the rationale is also to scale up to meet demand in Eastern Europe over the next decade, driven by the reconstruction of Ukraine once it starts.

“The cooperation is based on business and industry, not politics,” said Gyorgy Bacsa, Ganz-Mavag Europe’s chairman and managing director of Mol’s Hungarian business. Ganz-Mavag’s management would make decisions “independent of politics,” he said.

Andras Tombor, a member of Ganz-Mavag’s board, is leading the offer for Talgo. He is close to Orban’s Fidesz party and is a founder of a college that’s had huge backing from Orban’s government. His investment firm also owns 50% of a Ganz-Mavag train repair subsidiary that was previously owned by Hungary’s defense minister and Russian company Transmashholding.

Tombor, who owns a firm advising Ganz-Mavag on the transaction, has been in Madrid to discuss to deal. Talgo’s three main shareholders, who own about 40% of the company, have said they are supportive of Ganz-Mavag’s bid.

Since returning to power in 2010, Orban has presided over a consolidation of power, including declaring large swaths of Hungary’s economy “strategic,” sometimes using it as rationale to buy out foreign owners. The stakes have frequently helped entrepreneurs with close ties to the premier or his party gain control of companies.

Holding company Corvinus is partnering with France’s Vinci SA in a bid to purchase Budapest Airport, and negotiations are still ongoing. Corvinus also helped purchase Vodafone Group Plc’s Hungarian business last year, along with 4iG Nyrt., a telecom firm that Orban is building into a national champion and which has expanded in the Balkans.

--With assistance from Veronika Gulyas and Zoltan Simon.

