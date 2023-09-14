(Bloomberg) -- Spain’s top-flight football competition cut the amount FC Barcelona can spend on its squad while allowing its arch rival Real Madrid to dole out more on paying its stars.

Barcelona will be allowed to invest €270 million ($288 million) in paying for talent after a review of club spending limits, compared with a €656.5 million cap last season, Javier Gomez, LaLiga’s director general, said at a news conference in Madrid on Thursday.

By contrast, Real Madrid, the team with the biggest spending limit in the Spanish league, can boost expenditure on its squad by 6.4% from the previous season to €727 million, he said.

LaLiga calculates the spending limits based on the difference between a clubs’ income, including TV rights, sponsorships, match-day receipts and player transfers, and expenses such as new signings, wages and debt bills. If a club exceeds the limit imposed by the LaLiga, it has to cut spending the following season to compensate.

With a combined wage bill for stars including striker Robert Lewandowski of more then €400 million, Barcelona will need to offload players if it wants to sign new ones, said Gomez.

Transfer Window

The numbers unveiled by LaLiga correspond to the maximum amount clubs can spend following the end of the summer transfer market window. The review caps spending on salaries of players in clubs’ main squads, and also their managers and training staff.

Barcelona has sold off assets as part of its efforts to shore up its finances. The storied club has also announced plans to list its content creation unit, dubbed Barca Media, through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, in deal valuing the combined firm at $1 billion.

LaLiga cut the total spending limit for first division clubs by 16% to €2.56 billion.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.