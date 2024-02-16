(Bloomberg) -- Spain started lending out its holdings of more than €60 billion ($65 billion) on Friday in a bid to boost returns by seizing on a recent uptick in appetite for cash in European money markets.

The nation’s Treasury offered funds currently parked with the local central bank in exchange for government securities as collateral. It now earns interest 20 basis points below the European Central Bank’s overnight rate and by lending out the cash it aims to generate a higher return than the so-called ESTR.

The Treasury allocated almost all of Friday’s offering, according results from the inaugural operations. It placed €40 billion, according to a trader familiar with the transactions, who asked not to be named because the information was not public.

The move capitalizes on increased demand for cash amid a flood of high-quality bonds in the market, thanks to big German debt offerings and the ECB’s sales of pandemic-era bond holdings. That ended years of collateral shortages that spooked authorities and raised concerns about the health of Europe’s money markets.

“Liquidity auctions allow the Treasury to place its surpluses on the market to make them profitable,” the Spanish Treasury said in written comments to Bloomberg News.

The incentive to lend out cash has been particularly pronounced in Germany, after its central bank stopped paying interest on domestic government deposits in October.

Spain’s cash holdings stood at €43 billion at the end of last year — almost double those of Germany. That’s before more than €20 billion of fresh funds raised from debt sales so far this year are counted.

“Spain is clearly the biggest fish left in the pond,” said Christoph Rieger, head of rates and credit research at Commerzbank AG. “At current repo levels it certainly makes sense.”

--With assistance from Ainhoa Goyeneche.

(Updates with outcome of operation in the fourth paragraph.)

