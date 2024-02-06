(Bloomberg) -- Spain is considering offering grants to Airbus SE so that the airplane and military equipment manufacturer can expand one of its plants in the country.

The Spanish government is weighing giving Airbus a credit line to fund investments in its plant near the city of Albacete which makes helicopter parts, according to a person familiar with the discussions.

One issue being studied is how to frame the financial facility to make it compliant with World Trade Organization state-aid rules, said the person who asked not to be named as the talks are private. No decision has been made and the loans may not be granted.

The discussions are the latest efforts by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s administration to persuade Airbus to invest more in Spain. The strategy also fits within Sanchez’s broader attempts to attract industrial investments and make more armaments in Spain.

Spain owns 4% of Airbus, less than the 11% stake held by both Germany and France. Spanish officials have long been frustrated by what they consider underinvestment by the firm.

A press officer for the Defense Ministry did not reply to a request for comment.

Airbus is frequently in discussions with the Spanish ministry of Defense “as they are a major customer but the details of those discussions are confidential in nature,” Airbus said in an emailed response to Bloomberg questions. In Spain, Airbus assembles all of the tail booms for the entire range of Airbus helicopters and “any potential large contract would secure and reinforce this workload,” it said, adding that a new logistics Airbus Helicopters hub will start operating in 2024 in the country.

Such a credit line may require approval from the European Commission. The commission, the EU’s executive arm, declined to comment on the credit line.

The plant near Albacete builds rear sections for both civilian and military helicopters. It is also where production of the front and center fuselages for the NH90 military helicopter takes place.

As it courts the airplane maker, the government announced loans to Airbus in Dec. 2022 for a total of €2.4 billion ($2.6 billion). In March 2022, Madrid announced that it would be earmarking European Union recovery funds for a program focused on the aerospace industry — with Airbus potentially the main beneficiary.

