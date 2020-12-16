(Bloomberg) -- Spain granted regional administrations the power to further restrict movement and limit the size of Christmas gatherings, as new cases rose to the highest in almost a month.

“We are concerned by the increase in recent days,” Health Minister Salvador Illa told reporters Wednesday, following a meeting with his counterparts from Spain’s 17 regions. Although gatherings are allowed, Illa said citizens should “stay at home and not move” over the holidays.

On Wednesday, Spain reported 6,196 new daily infections, the most since Nov. 19.

Under the existing plan, no more than 10 people will be able to meet for festive celebrations on Dec. 24, Dec. 25., Dec. 31 and New Year’s Day and these gatherings are limited to families. Travel between regions is limited between Dec. 23 and Jan. 6.

Governments across Europe are tightening curbs and urging care to halt the spread of the pandemic over Christmas. In the U.K., for example, Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the public to exercise “extreme caution” and avoid meeting elderly people over the holidays.

