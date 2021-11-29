(Bloomberg) -- Spain imposed a 10-day quarantine rule for flight passengers arriving from South Africa and another six surrounding countries, the Health Ministry said in an emailed statement.

The order also affects travelers coming from Botwana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe, following the emergence in the southern Africa of the new coronavirus omicron variant. The restrictions will be in force for an initial 14-day period and may be extended, the ministry said.

Dutch authorities said on Sunday 13 omicron cases have been identified in the country, with infections caused by the new variant also detected in countries including the U.K. and Italy.

