(Bloomberg) -- Spain’s Parliament approved a labor reform that will unlock billions of euros in European pandemic aid after a tight vote that saw Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez having to rely on the support of political opponents to get the law passed.

Deputies approved the legislation by a razor-thin margin of 175 votes to 174. With some regional parties which normally back him voting against the reform, Sanchez’s Socialists had to rely on a medley of smaller groups, including center-right Ciudadanos, to give him the numbers he needed.

The tight vote highlighted the political obstacles the government has faced in tapping 140 billion euros ($160 billion) of European Union funds set aside to help Spain repair its pandemic-hit economy. The fact that Sanchez won with the support of Ciudadanos will likely raise tensions with his coalition partner Podemos, a far-left party that had warned that such an outcome could inflict damage on his parliamentary coalition.

Catalan separatists Esquerra Republicana and the Basque Nationalists were among groups that joined the main opposition People’s Party in voting against the reform. They had claimed the law would wrest powers away from their regions.

Crucial Reform

Labor Minister Yolanda Diaz, who led the labor overhaul, had failed to convince Esquerra and other forces that customarily vote in line with the minority government to back the legislation. The vote result deals a potential setback to the Podemos leader who has emerged as a likely challenger to Sanchez in the general elections scheduled for 2023.

Passage of the reform was crucial for Sanchez who needs the EU funds to inject momentum into a slower-than-expected recovery as he prepares for re-election.

Sanchez had approved the reform by decree in December after months of tense negotiations with unions and business lobbies before taking the legislation back to parliament.

Initially, he had pledged to repeal a previous law brought in by his conservative predecessor Mariano Rajoy in 2012 that sought to boost employment by making labor markets more flexible. Instead he opted for a partial rewrite of that reform that employer groups say preserves some leeway for companies if they need to cut headcount.

The new labor rules aim to cap temporary contracts and outsourcing in a country with one of the highest rates of short-term contracts in Europe. Nearly a quarter of Spanish workers are employed short-term, according to Eurostat.

(Updates from fourth paragraph with details of the reform and vote)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.