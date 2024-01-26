(Bloomberg) -- Spain will invest €2.4 billion ($2.6 billion) to expand Madrid airport as it tries to consolidate the hub as Europe’s gateway to Latin America, while developing its connections to Asia.

The government expects the Adolfo Suarez-Madrid Barajas airport to reach 90 million annual passengers in 2031, a 28% increase from current traffic volumes, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said at an event in the Spanish capital on Friday.

Shares in state-controlled airport manager Aena SME SA, which operates the hub, were trading 0.7% higher as of 11:01 a.m. in Madrid, following the premier’s announcement.

The airport’s expansion will generate “thousands” of new jobs, Sanchez said. The hub accounts for 9.7% of the Madrid region’s gross domestic product, he said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.