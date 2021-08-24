(Bloomberg) -- Spain’s government classified regions recently struck by wildfires as emergency zones, a move that will trigger subsidies and other support measures.

Fires burned through 22,723 hectares in the province of Avila, in the center of Spain, according to Europe’s Copernicus Earth observation program. Other regions, including Catalonia, Andalusia and the Balearic Islands have also been affected this summer. The wildfires, which started during a heatwave, spread as strong winds and low humidity made them harder to control.

“In total there will be 13 autonomous regions benefiting from aid as a result of the fires,” Isabel Rodriguez, the minister for territorial policy, said at a press conference after a cabinet meeting in Madrid on Tuesday. “These have been very dramatic situations.”

Scientists identified the Mediterranean as a hot spot for climate change in the Sixth Assessment Report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released earlier this month. The region is expected to warm more than the world’s average in coming decades and it’s likely to suffer more intense, frequent heatwaves and droughts, all of which could lead to more fires.

