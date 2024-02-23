(Bloomberg) -- Spain is preparing an additional aid package to the main United Nations humanitarian agency operating in the Gaza Strip while lobbying other countries to step up funding to the organization, according to the nation’s foreign minister.

The Spanish government plans a contribution of more than 3.5 million euros ($3.8 million) to the UN Relief and Works Agency in response to decisions by major donors to halt funding amid allegations by Israeli officials that some of its staff were involved in the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas, said the minister, Jose Manuel Albares.

Albares added that he is also trying to reassure other donors including at multilateral forums like the UN and the European Union to the fact that the humanitarian response in Gaza is dependent on UNRWA.

“I try to raise awareness to the fact that we’re talking about 12 people out of 30,000, and those were people who didn’t have leadership roles,” Albares said in an interview with Bloomberg News. “It seems completely disproportionate to make a drastic decision when what UNRWA needs is even more funding to alleviate the humanitarian catastrophe.”

The UN, which has fired 12 UNRWA employees in response to the Israeli allegations, is conducting two investigations into the agency. UN officials are hoping swift reviews into the agency’s work will provide donors some reassurance after the US, Germany and at least 15 other countries suspended funding in response to the allegations.

Israel contends that 10% of the agency’s staff are members of militant groups, including Hamas, which has been designated as a terrorist organization by the US and the EU.

Spain was one of the first countries to speak out on behalf of UNRWA and the role it plays in Gaza, announcing some $3.8 million in additional funding just as other donors were halting contributions. Other countries, including Ireland, Portugal and Brazil have also said they would increase donations to the agency, though not all of them have shared hard numbers.

--With assistance from Rodrigo Orihuela.

