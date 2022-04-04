(Bloomberg) -- Spain plans to invest 11 billion euros ($12.4 billion) to develop microchips and semiconductors as part of a series of strategic projects to overhaul its economy, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said.

“We want our country to be at the vanguard of industrial and technology progress,” said Sanchez Monday in Madrid, without giving more details. Sanchez said the project will be approved by his cabinet soon.

The investment is the latest part of plans to rebuild the economy from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which hit Spain more than other European nations, and from the war in Ukraine. Sanchez said the war has disrupted the supply of gases such as argon and neon, which are key to manufacture semiconductors.

Policy-makers across Europe are racing to put in place plans to invest in chips and cut reliance on imported technology. The EU aims to become a key semiconductor manufacturer with a goal of producing 20% of the world’s chip supply by 2030. The commission also freed up public funding for the production of chips considered “first of a kind” in Europe with its 45 billion-euro Chips Act last month.

Germany is looking to grant Intel Corp. 5 billion euros in public funds to help fund a 17-billion semiconductor plant, people familiar with the matter said last month.

