(Bloomberg) -- Spain has pledged 500 million euros ($550 million) in aid to lower fuel costs for truckers in a bid to end a week-long protest disrupting trade across the euro zone’s fourth-largest economy.

After meeting with trucker unions for several hours, Transportation Minister Raquel Sanchez said the government will follow the steps taken by neighboring Portugal and France in offering direct help. The measures will be approved at a cabinet meeting March 29, Sanchez said.

“We believe these are efficient and effective measures that will have direct impact over the sector,” Sanchez in a press briefing.

Although the aid aims to respond to protesters’ demands, representatives of truck owners and drivers that organized the movement weren’t present at the negotiations.

Protesting truckers have blocked roads and organized convoys to slow traffic in several cities to demand measures to curb soaring fuel prices and better working conditions. The protest has disrupted supply chains across Spain, affecting businesses including car manufacturing and clothes retailers.

