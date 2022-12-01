(Bloomberg) -- Spanish security services are probing a spate of letter bombs sent to government offices and military targets after one opened at the Ukrainian embassy on Wednesday caused slight injuries to a member of staff.

Devices were detected at the defense ministry today, Secretary of State for Security Rafael Pérez said in a news conference in Madrid. Meanwhile, a package containing a “pyrotechnical” substance addressed to Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez was found on Nov. 24, he said. The US embassy also received a letter, detected by security scanners, according to local radio Cadena Ser.

The characteristics of the packages were similar in every case and initial inquiries suggest they were sent from Spain, Pérez said. The material used in them appears to have been designed to create a sudden flame, rather than an explosion, he added.

Devices were also sent to the Instalza armaments factory in Zaragoza and the Torrejón de Ardoz air base near Madrid.

