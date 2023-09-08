Sep 8, 2023
Spain Prosecutor Files Complaint Against Football Chief Rubiales for Kissing Player
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Spanish prosecutors have filed charges against football chief Luis Rubiales for sexual assault and coercion for the kiss he gave player Jennifer Hermoso last month while celebrating the country’s Women’s World Cup win in Australia.
The moves follows the criminal complaint made by Hermoso earlier this week, the prosecutor’s office for Spain’s National Court in Madrid said in a statement Friday.
The facts in the case “refer to the non-consensual kiss on the mouth that Rubiales gave to the player Jennifer Hermoso, while he grabbed her head in both hands,” the statement said.
Rubiales sparked a national controversy with his behavior following Spain’s victory in the World Cup final when he kissed Hermoso on the lips. He says she gave him her permission to do so, which she denies.
FIFA, the world governing body for the sport, has suspended Rubiales from his post as Spanish football association head for 90 days, while the Spanish government is also looking for ways to remove him permanently. He has refused to step down.
Bloomberg News called the association to seek a comment from Rubiales.
The prosecutors want Rubiales to give testimony and will also ask Australian authorities to clarify what constitutes crimes against sexual freedom under its laws, according to the statement.
