(Bloomberg) -- The Spanish government approved emergency measures to handle a significant increase in the number of migrants reaching the country’s southern beaches.

The administration will set up centers to process and identify migrants’ needs in their first few days, the prime minister’s office in Madrid said in a statement Sunday night. The government said it expects the trend to continue for the rest of the year.

Two months after taking office, Socialist premier Pedro Sanchez is facing criticism for stepping in to offer refuge to a migrant rescue ship, the Aquarius, after Italy’s populist government refused access to ports in Sicily.

“It’s not fair to talk about a pull effect,” the government said. “The government took decisions with the Aquarius for humanitarian reasons and to show that it’s possible to have a different kind of immigration policy in the European Union.”

Some 22,000 asylum seekers have reached the Spanish coasts so far this year. That’s almost as many as in the whole of 2017 and compares with 10,500 people the previous year.

