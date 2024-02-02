(Bloomberg) -- Spain’s government is looking for ways to ensure defense firm General Dynamics Corp’s local unit makes bigger investments in the country, according to people familiar with the issue.

The government wants General Dynamics’s Santa Barbara Sistemas to spend more on research and development, improve relations with central and regional governments, and do more value-added work in Spain, said the people who asked not to be named on a confidential matter.

Madrid however is struggling to achieve its objective partly because Santa Barbara reports to European leadership, which in turn reports to the group, making communications with top decisions makers in General Dynamics cumbersome, said one of the people.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s administration has been seeking to strengthen its defense industry especially since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. A core part of its strategy is spending more on defense while also helping Indra Sistemas SA, a company in which it owns about 28%, become bigger with the aim of making it into a national champion at the center of the local arms industry.

A press officer for General Dynamics in Spain declined to comment. A press officer for the Defense Ministry didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Spanish newspaper Expansion reported earlier Friday that Indra is looking to buy a controlling stake in a tank-making joint venture called Tess Defense, in which it owns 25%. Santa Barbara is the largest shareholder in Tess, with 26%, while two other Spanish firms, Escribano and Sapa, own the rest. Both Sapa and Escribano are, in turn, shareholders in Indra.

Indra declined to comment on the report.

Tess’s project to develop a new tank for the Spanish military, called the 8x8, came under public criticism from the Defense Ministry last month following production delays.

Spain is among European countries focusing increasingly on defense and national industries, as governments became more protectionist in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2021 the government strong-armed Rolls Royce into reconsidering the sale process of its local aeroparts maker ITP because Madrid wanted a Spanish investor involved in the acquisition. ITP was finally acquired by Bain Capital in partnership with Spanish investors and last year Indra bought a stake in it.

