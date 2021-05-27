(Bloomberg) -- Spain’s government agreed with businesses and union leaders to extend the country’s jobs furlough program through the end of September, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said.

The ERTE program, which at its peak covered several million workers, had been due to expire at the end of May. Spain and other European countries rolled out the plans to ensure unemployment rates didn’t spike during the pandemic lockdowns.

“It’s very good news that in the last several hours an agreement has been reached with social agents to establish the framework for the transitional ERTEs through Sept. 30, laying out the exit from exceptional measures,” Calvino told journalists on Thursday.

