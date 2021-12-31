(Bloomberg) -- Spain diagnosed a record number of new coronavirus cases for a second day as infections continued to increase during the festive period.

New cases identified over the previous 24 hours climbed by 10,217, compared with 9,860 on Wednesday. Spain reported 148 deaths in the past 24 hours while the 14-day infection rate rose to 280 per 100,000 people from 265.

Spain has imposed curfews and restrictions on the size of meetings, while leaving regional authorities to set the specific conditions for the populations under their control. Festive gatherings in the capital Madrid are limited to six people.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.